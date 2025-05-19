Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st Anniversary of 31 FW

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st Anniversary of 31 FW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.22.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Anniversary Celebration for the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 22, 2025. The 31 FW brought together Airmen, distinguished visitors and community members with multiple events showcasing the Wing’s rich history at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 09:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86659
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111014189.mp3
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st Anniversary of 31 FW, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 FW, F-16, Combat Readiness, USAFE, NATO, Celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download