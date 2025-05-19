250520-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 20, 2025) Radio news highlighting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Commander Adm. Stuart Munsch's recent visit to North Dakota and the arrival of Vermont National Guard Soldiers to Komotini, Greece for Defender 25. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 08:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86658
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111014067.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Admiral Munsch North Dakota And Vermont National Guard Defender 25, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.