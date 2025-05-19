Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Admiral Munsch North Dakota And Vermont National Guard Defender 25

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.20.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250520-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 20, 2025) Radio news highlighting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Commander Adm. Stuart Munsch's recent visit to North Dakota and the arrival of Vermont National Guard Soldiers to Komotini, Greece for Defender 25. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:06
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Vermont National Guard
    North Dakota
    Admiral Stuart Munsch
    Defender 25

