KMC Update - Wounded Warrior Project and Air Force Education Center

Halissia McNally, Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), shares information about the WWP Carry Forward 5K, on May 15, 2025. Meanwhile, Lin Sao, University of Maryland Global Campus-Europe Senior Academic Advisor, explains resources to help with tuition assistance, on May 15, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
