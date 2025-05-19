Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Mental Health Awareness Month and ASAP EAP

    KMC Update - Mental Health Awareness Month and ASAP EAP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Cherrell Williams, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) prevention specialist, explains resources available in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, on May 16, 2025. Meanwhile, Michael Stephney, Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) program specialist, explains what the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) offers, on May 16, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 03:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86595
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111006790.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Mental Health Awareness Month and ASAP EAP, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    ASAP
    EAP
    Mental Health Awareness Month
    Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download