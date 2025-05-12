250513-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 13, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Obangame Express 2025 and the USS Mount Whitney port visit in Mauritania. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 08:33
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86574
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110999220.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Obangame Express 25 & Mount Whitney in Mauritania, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.