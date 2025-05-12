Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXVIII

    BANGOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair and Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    SEA John Raines is the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. He came to Maine he met with the MAINEiacs, and he did a podcast. A1C Rossignol set off her podcast maiden voyage spearheading this interview and she did a fantastic job. Thanks to all involved!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 10:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86570
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110998969.mp3
    Length: 00:35:46
    Location: BANGOR, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXVIII, by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair and A1C Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAINEiacs, MAINEiac Radio Show, SEA Raines, National Guard Bureau, 101st Air Refueling Wing

