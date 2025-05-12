Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Episode 36 The Polaris Awards

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Episode 36 - hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna. The Polaris Awards is an annual recognition program built from the four Guardian Values of Character, Commitment, Connection and Courage.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 06:28
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86531
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110995774.mp3
    Length: 00:56:04
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Episode 36 The Polaris Awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMSSF
    Polaris Awards
    CMSSF John F. Bentivegna
    Perigee Podcast

