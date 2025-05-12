Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 27 – Fall ’24 Doctrine Essay Contest Winners

    04.20.2025

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This episode features the top 3 finalists in the LeMay Center’s Fall ’24 Inspiring Doctrinal Innovation Essay Contest, which asked airmen to consider the prompt: "Air Force is adopting in-place combat wings, deployable combat wings, and combat generation wings as units of action, and it's implementing an air staff or A-staff structure within each wing's command layer. Write about how the Air Force can effectively organize, train, and equip wing commanders and their A-Staff personnel for distributed control of air power operations."

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts do not necessarily represent the positions of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.
    #USAFDoctrine, #A-Staff, #Podcast, #IDI, #EssayContest

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 04:47
    Length: 00:48:37
