Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 27 – Fall ’24 Doctrine Essay Contest Winners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86529" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode features the top 3 finalists in the LeMay Center’s Fall ’24 Inspiring Doctrinal Innovation Essay Contest, which asked airmen to consider the prompt: "Air Force is adopting in-place combat wings, deployable combat wings, and combat generation wings as units of action, and it's implementing an air staff or A-staff structure within each wing's command layer. Write about how the Air Force can effectively organize, train, and equip wing commanders and their A-Staff personnel for distributed control of air power operations."



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts do not necessarily represent the positions of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.

#USAFDoctrine, #A-Staff, #Podcast, #IDI, #EssayContest