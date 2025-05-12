Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Jim Krupp, Army Community Service, and Dan Walters, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security, discuss OPSEC Awareness Month. Learn easy ways to safe guard information and common mistakes people make. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:44
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86525
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110994535.mp3
    Length: 00:13:22
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    OPSEC Awareness Month
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download