The Marne Report

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Jim Krupp, Army Community Service, and Dan Walters, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security, discuss OPSEC Awareness Month. Learn easy ways to safe guard information and common mistakes people make. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.