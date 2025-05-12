Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living in Recovery Ep. 11

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Kimbra's Interview. In this episode, Kimbra shares how the impact of growing up in a household with others dealing with substance misuse and the challenges she faced from a young age led her to her own experiences with addiction. Kimbra details how she sought help during the darkest period of her life through Narcotics Anonymous and a therapist. Today, Kimbra is a subject matter expert on addiction and provides support to others seeking treatment.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 14:42
    Living in Recovery

