Kimbra's Interview. In this episode, Kimbra shares how the impact of growing up in a household with others dealing with substance misuse and the challenges she faced from a young age led her to her own experiences with addiction. Kimbra details how she sought help during the darkest period of her life through Narcotics Anonymous and a therapist. Today, Kimbra is a subject matter expert on addiction and provides support to others seeking treatment.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 14:42
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86524
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110994363.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Living in Recovery Ep. 11, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.