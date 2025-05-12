Living in Recovery Ep. 11

Kimbra's Interview. In this episode, Kimbra shares how the impact of growing up in a household with others dealing with substance misuse and the challenges she faced from a young age led her to her own experiences with addiction. Kimbra details how she sought help during the darkest period of her life through Narcotics Anonymous and a therapist. Today, Kimbra is a subject matter expert on addiction and provides support to others seeking treatment.