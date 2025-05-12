Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Radio Newscast: Oil Spill Drill

    SPAIN

    05.13.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (May 14, 2025) Engineman 1st Class George Saxby discusses what happened during a collaborative oil spill response drill on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 8, 2025. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 03:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86510
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110992883.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio Newscast: Oil Spill Drill, by PO2 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Navy
    bilateral
    Port Operaions

