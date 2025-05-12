Resources for Entrepreneurs from the USPTO S14:E11 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 22 October 2024

The United States Patent and Trademark Office offers numerous resources for entrepreneurs in the military community to help them make their business ownership dreams a reality. Learn more about what the USPTO can do for you as a new or future military-connected business owner from our Soldier for Life Podcast discussion with the USPTO's Christina Whitaker.