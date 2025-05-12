The United States Patent and Trademark Office offers numerous resources for entrepreneurs in the military community to help them make their business ownership dreams a reality. Learn more about what the USPTO can do for you as a new or future military-connected business owner from our Soldier for Life Podcast discussion with the USPTO's Christina Whitaker.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86491
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110991810.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:56
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resources for Entrepreneurs from the USPTO S14:E11 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 22 October 2024, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.