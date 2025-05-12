Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 05/06/2025

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The updated 2025 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. April runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.4 million acre-feet, 48% of average.
    “Runoff into the reservoir system was below average for the month of April, and runoff was below average in all reaches,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “Drought or abnormally dry conditions are currently present in 75% of the basin, and conditions have worsened in the Fort Peck reach and parts of the Garrison reach in the last month. As a result, the runoff forecast was lowered by 1.9 MAF from last month.”

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 10:48
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:24:57
    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff
    Monthly Update

