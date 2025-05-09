NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 8, 2025) An interview with Vivian Richardi, a student at University of Maryland Global Campus on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to talk her experience as a student. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 06:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86427
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110986383.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:24
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Vivian Richardi, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.