AFN Aviano Radio News: 555th FGS Recognizes Crew Chiefs

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron’s Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 2, 2025. The ceremony recognized the vital role 555 FGS Airmen play in aircraft maintenance, ensuring mission readiness and flight safety. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 09:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86400
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110981957.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
