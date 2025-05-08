Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 555th FGS Recognizes Crew Chiefs

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.09.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron’s Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 2, 2025. The ceremony recognized the vital role 555 FGS Airmen play in aircraft maintenance, ensuring mission readiness and flight safety. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

