    AFN Naples Radio News - Formidable Shield 25 & AH-64 Apaches in Latvia

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.05.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250505-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 5, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches training in Latvia and Exercise Formidable Shield 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 09:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86374
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110979637.mp3
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Formidable Shield 25 & AH-64 Apaches in Latvia, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Formidable Shield
    COCKOACHES

