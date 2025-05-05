250505-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 5, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches training in Latvia and Exercise Formidable Shield 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 09:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86374
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110979637.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Formidable Shield 25 & AH-64 Apaches in Latvia, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
