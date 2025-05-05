250507-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 7, 2025) Radio news highlighting Swift Response 25, a NATO exercise in Northern Europe and the Baltic region and U.S. Central Command presented Commander-In-Chief of the Egyptian Navy Vice Adm. Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa Megahed with a personal military decoration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 08:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86368
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110979491.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Swift Response 25 and U.S. Honors Egyptian Admiral, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.