    AFN Naples Radio News - Swift Response 25 and U.S. Honors Egyptian Admiral

    AFN Naples Radio News - Swift Response 25 and U.S. Honors Egyptian Admiral

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.07.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    250507-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 7, 2025) Radio news highlighting Swift Response 25, a NATO exercise in Northern Europe and the Baltic region and U.S. Central Command presented Commander-In-Chief of the Egyptian Navy Vice Adm. Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa Megahed with a personal military decoration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 08:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Naples
    CENTCOM
    Swift Response 25

