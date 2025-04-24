Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 24, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    Philippine Army soldiers from the 5th and 7th Infantry Divisions Trained alongside U.S. Army troops assigned to the 25th Infantry Division during an anti-armored subject matter expert exchange as part of Exercise Salaknib 2025. U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-3 concluded a two-week bilateral exercise alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines during Marine Exercise 25.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 02:54
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Pacific Pulse, Philippines, Japan, Republic of Korea

