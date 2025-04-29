In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Brian Greer, our post archeologist, talks about the bi-annual cemetery tours. Discover the legacies of those who came before us and gain a deeper appreciation for the rich heritage that shaped our installation. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 10:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86256
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110965688.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:39
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
