Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: The History of the 31st Fighter Wing

    AFN Aviano Radio News: The History of the 31st Fighter Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.02.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing’s history at Aviano Air Base, Italy. In May 2025, the 31 FW is honoring 31 years of mission success since its arrival on Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86249
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110965323.mp3
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: The History of the 31st Fighter Wing, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    relocation
    EUCOM
    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download