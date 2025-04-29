Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - USS Bulkeley U.K. Port Visit and U.S. Navy Personnel Posture

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250501-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 1, 2025) Radio news highlighting USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) port visit in Scotland and Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman Jr., chief of naval personnel testifies before the House Armed Services Committee military personnel subcommittee during a hearing in Washington. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 05:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86243
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110965192.mp3
    Length: 00:02:43
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USS Bulkeley U.K. Port Visit and U.S. Navy Personnel Posture, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Naples
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)

