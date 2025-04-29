AFN Naples Radio News - USS Bulkeley U.K. Port Visit and U.S. Navy Personnel Posture

250501-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 1, 2025) Radio news highlighting USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) port visit in Scotland and Navy Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman Jr., chief of naval personnel testifies before the House Armed Services Committee military personnel subcommittee during a hearing in Washington. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 05:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86243
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110965192.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
