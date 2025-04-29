This is a 30 second radio spot featuring information on Stars and Stripes and their monthly interview segments that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 2, 2025, to May 2, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 08:01
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86241
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110965189.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Stars and Stripes, by SSG Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.