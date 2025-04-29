Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Outdoor Recreation Weekly Bike Rides

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.29.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot advertising the Come Ride With Outdoor Recreation bike rides that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 30, 2025, to August 30, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 04:00
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86236
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110965113.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Outdoor Recreation Weekly Bike Rides, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Outdoor Recreation
    Army & Family MWR

