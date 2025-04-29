KMC Update - Patient Advocacy and Air Force Assistance Fund

Amy Dungca, a Landstuhl Regional Medical Center patient advocate, explains the role of a patient advocate, on May 1, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jenna Bishop, Ramstein Air Base Air Force Assistance Fund Installation project officer, speaks about the 2025 assistance fund campaign, on April 29, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|04.30.2025
|05.02.2025 04:00
|Newscasts
|86235
|2505/DOD_110965103.mp3
|00:02:06
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|3
|0
|0
