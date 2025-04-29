Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Patient Advocacy and Air Force Assistance Fund

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.30.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Amy Dungca, a Landstuhl Regional Medical Center patient advocate, explains the role of a patient advocate, on May 1, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jenna Bishop, Ramstein Air Base Air Force Assistance Fund Installation project officer, speaks about the 2025 assistance fund campaign, on April 29, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 04:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    patient advocacy
    Ramstein Air Base
    AFAF 2025

