Fox Chatter - Episode 19

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Renbarger, 169th Fighter Wing deputy commander, updates Swamp Fox Airmen and speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, adjutant general of South Carolina, about his priorities for the South Carolina National Guard. Additionally, 2nd Lt. Joshua Spense, the family day project officer, gives an update on what to expect during family day, and Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen, the wing command chief, shares details about his planned all-call for Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 13:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:24:50
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
