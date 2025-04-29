Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Chatter - Episode 19

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Renbarger, 169th Fighter Wing deputy commander, updates Swamp Fox Airmen and speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, adjutant general of South Carolina, about his priorities for the South Carolina National Guard. Additionally, 2nd Lt. Joshua Spense, the family day project officer, gives an update on what to expect during family day, and Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen, the wing command chief, shares details about his planned all-call for Airmen.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 13:19
    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 19, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McEntire JNGB
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Fox Chatter

