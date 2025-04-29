The Seagull - Ep 034 - May 2025

Welcome to the May 2025 edition of the Seagull – THE place to stay up to date on everything

you need to know about the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base – right here from

beautiful Cape Cod Massachusetts. In this week's episode, we’ll take a quick look at a few

of the notable stories that hit the wing’s social media over the past month. We welcome back our ‘Five

Questions’ segment with a quick interview with the Inspector General’s Office. We get a little history for the month of May, and of course, the monthly Command Message.