Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Seagull - Ep 034 - May 2025

    The Seagull - Ep 034 - May 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Welcome to the May 2025 edition of the Seagull – THE place to stay up to date on everything
    you need to know about the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base – right here from
    beautiful Cape Cod Massachusetts. In this week's episode, we’ll take a quick look at a few
    of the notable stories that hit the wing’s social media over the past month. We welcome back our ‘Five
    Questions’ segment with a quick interview with the Inspector General’s Office. We get a little history for the month of May, and of course, the monthly Command Message.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86196
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110960573.mp3
    Length: 00:36:01
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 034 - May 2025, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command message, history, inspector general, news summary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download