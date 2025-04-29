Welcome to the May 2025 edition of the Seagull – THE place to stay up to date on everything
you need to know about the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base – right here from
beautiful Cape Cod Massachusetts. In this week's episode, we’ll take a quick look at a few
of the notable stories that hit the wing’s social media over the past month. We welcome back our ‘Five
Questions’ segment with a quick interview with the Inspector General’s Office. We get a little history for the month of May, and of course, the monthly Command Message.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 15:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86196
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110960573.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:01
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Seagull - Ep 034 - May 2025, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS
