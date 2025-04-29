NEWSCAST 30APR25: Sasebo Nuclear Disaster Drill

250430-N-MH959-1001 SASEBO, Japan
Sasebo City conducted a large-scale nuclear disaster drill, simulating a radiation leak from a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine docked at the city’s harbor, on April 27, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 05:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86174
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110958781.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
