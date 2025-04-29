Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 30APR25: Sasebo Nuclear Disaster Drill

    NEWSCAST 30APR25: Sasebo Nuclear Disaster Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    250430-N-MH959-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    Sasebo City conducted a large-scale nuclear disaster drill, simulating a radiation leak from a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine docked at the city’s harbor, on April 27, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 05:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86174
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110958781.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    afn
    Sasebo
    nuclear
    CFAS

