Power Projection and Quality of Life: Baird twins & CSM Pearson reveal how Fort Sill stays mission-ready

New Frontier Banter episode alert! Ever wondered what it takes to run Fort Sill—and why that matters off-post, too? Tune in as Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird sits down with his identical twin, Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Thomas “TJ” Baird, and Fort Sill Garrison CSM Bill Pearson for “Double the Baird, Triple the Insight.” With 50 years of service between them, the brothers trace their journey from sand-bagged guard towers to the Pentagon and Installation Management Command, explaining how leading a “small city” of Soldiers, civilians, families, and contractors is nothing like line-unit command.
You’ll hear why “power projection” starts with finding 600 extra mattresses for Basic Training expansion, how drones, artificial intelligence, and the new 6.8 mm rifle are reshaping local ranges and motor pools, and why those upgrades translate into safer airspace and new jobs for the Lawton community. The trio swap hacks for beating calendar overload (their tongue-in-cheek “Microsoft Outlook Kill Chain”), open up about resilience after broken bones and course failures, and share family-friendly moments—like TJ’s battlefield-traveling teddy bear, Cool Bear, now starring in a children’s haiku book.
Whether you’re a Soldier looking for leadership tips, a spouse seeking work-life harmony, or a neighbor curious how post projects boost the regional economy, this episode has something for you!
