In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Sgt. Anthony Herrera, 3rd Infantry Division public affairs specialist, joins us to discuss the American Kennel Club's Salutes the Troops event broadcast by ESPN. Learn about three pawsome days of action with the Fastest Dog Competition, Agility Premier Cup, and the Diving Dog Competition. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 13:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86128
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110949066.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.