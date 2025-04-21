Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Sgt. Anthony Herrera, 3rd Infantry Division public affairs specialist, joins us to discuss the American Kennel Club's Salutes the Troops event broadcast by ESPN. Learn about three pawsome days of action with the Fastest Dog Competition, Agility Premier Cup, and the Diving Dog Competition. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 13:54
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86128
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110949066.mp3
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download