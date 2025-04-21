This is a 30-second radio spot on the Boxing 101 Summer Camp hosted by Army Family and MWR that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 24, 2025, to June 27, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|04.23.2025
|04.25.2025 04:53
|Recording
|86094
|2504/DOD_110947554.mp3
|00:00:30
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|4
|0
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Boxing 101 Summer Camp, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
