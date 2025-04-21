Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Boxing 101 Summer Camp

    Radio Spot - Boxing 101 Summer Camp

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot on the Boxing 101 Summer Camp hosted by Army Family and MWR that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 24, 2025, to June 27, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 04:53
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    summer camp
    Boxing
    youth

