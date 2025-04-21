Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 21, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.20.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Commander of USINDO-PACOM Admiral Samuel J. Paparo hosted a symposium in Hawaii with Senior Defense Officials and Defense Attaches from across the Indo-Pacific; USS Blue Ridge arrived in Cairns, Australia for a port visit; US Marines deployed the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System in support of Exercise Balikatan 25.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 03:31
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85990
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110937438.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 21, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Marines
    AFN-Pacific
    Pacific Pulse
    USINDOPACOM

