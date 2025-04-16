Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Danger Podcast - Ep. 1

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Audio by Spc. Kenneth Barnet and Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Northcutt

    1st Infantry Division

    The Danger Podcast-Ep. 1, Introduces Col. Ian Lauer where he speaks on inspirational leadership skills and mindsets to better his organization. Highlighting pivotal moments in his life that better prepared him as a senior leader and commander.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 11:23
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85987
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110935259.mp3
    Length: 00:46:30
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
