The Danger Podcast-Ep. 1, Introduces Col. Ian Lauer where he speaks on inspirational leadership skills and mindsets to better his organization. Highlighting pivotal moments in his life that better prepared him as a senior leader and commander.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 11:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85987
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110935259.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:30
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Danger Podcast - Ep. 1, by SPC Kenneth Barnet and SFC Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.