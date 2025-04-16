This is a 30 second radio spot featuring the Language Enabled Airmen Program on Ramstein Air Base, Kaiserslautern Germany, April 17, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 07:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85964
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110931979.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - LEAP, by SSG Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.