    Pacific Pulse: April 10, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.09.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On This Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll works with Pacific partners to combat illegal fishing, More than 100 U.S. troops come to Thailand to assist the Thai military and first responders after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, and Marine Rotational Force- Darwin 25-3 commences their 14th iteration.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 00:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85946
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110931546.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

