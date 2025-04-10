Pacific Pulse: April 10, 2025

On This Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll works with Pacific partners to combat illegal fishing, More than 100 U.S. troops come to Thailand to assist the Thai military and first responders after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, and Marine Rotational Force- Darwin 25-3 commences their 14th iteration.