250415-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 15, 2025) Radio Spot highlighting the importance of attending appointments made or canceling them in a timely manner at Naval Hospital Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 08:22
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85849
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110927062.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Make An Appointment Go Spot, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.