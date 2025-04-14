Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Special Breakfasts and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

    KMC Update - Special Breakfasts and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, states additional ways to celebrate the Month of the Military Child besides the special breakfasts at the garrison's dining facilities, on April 9, 2025. Meanwhile, Armani Latimer, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, shares one reason for her excitement regarding the Youth Clinic held by the USO and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, on April 7, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 08:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85848
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110927050.mp3
    Length: 00:01:47
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Special Breakfasts and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dining facility
    USO
    Month of the Military Child
    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Youth Clinic
    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download