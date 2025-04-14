Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, states additional ways to celebrate the Month of the Military Child besides the special breakfasts at the garrison's dining facilities, on April 9, 2025. Meanwhile, Armani Latimer, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, shares one reason for her excitement regarding the Youth Clinic held by the USO and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, on April 7, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 08:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85848
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110927050.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Special Breakfasts and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.