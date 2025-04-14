KMC Update - Special Breakfasts and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, states additional ways to celebrate the Month of the Military Child besides the special breakfasts at the garrison's dining facilities, on April 9, 2025. Meanwhile, Armani Latimer, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, shares one reason for her excitement regarding the Youth Clinic held by the USO and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, on April 7, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)