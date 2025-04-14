This is a 30 second radio spot on the Mother's Day Buffet at Armstrong's Club, building 1036, on Vogelweh Housing, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 11, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 03:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85839
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110926856.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Mother's Day Buffet at Armstrong's Club, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
