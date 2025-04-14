A 30-second radio spot advertising the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz intramural sports program's 2025 unit level soccer season, for the Baumholder and Kaiserslautern military communities, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April14, 2025, to May 31, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 07:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85827
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110924756.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - 2025 Unit Level Soccer Season, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.