250410-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 10, 2025) Radio news highlighting the ongoing NSA Naples tenant satisfaction survey for unaccompanied housing and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's remarks on the U.S. and Panama partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 08:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85808
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110919293.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Tenant Survey and U.S. and Panama Partnership, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.