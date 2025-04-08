Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 555th Fighter Squadron exercises Air to Air capabilities during Combat Archer in Europe

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 555th Fighter Squadron exercises Air to Air capabilities during Combat Archer in Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.09.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 555th Fighter Squadron participating in exercise Combat Archer at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 8-18, 2025. Combat Archer is the Air-to-Air element of the six-element Combat Weapons System Evaluation Program that is conducted to prepare and evaluate operational fighter squadrons’ readiness for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 10:07
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85803
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110919211.mp3
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 555th Fighter Squadron exercises Air to Air capabilities during Combat Archer in Europe, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Aviano, 31 FW, Aviano Air Base, Exercise, Combat Archer, USAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download