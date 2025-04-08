AFN Aviano Radio News: 555th Fighter Squadron exercises Air to Air capabilities during Combat Archer in Europe

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 555th Fighter Squadron participating in exercise Combat Archer at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 8-18, 2025. Combat Archer is the Air-to-Air element of the six-element Combat Weapons System Evaluation Program that is conducted to prepare and evaluate operational fighter squadrons’ readiness for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)