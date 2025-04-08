250409-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 9, 2025) Radio Spot highlighting the upcoming Kid's Karaoke event in recognition of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 07:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85792
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110918993.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot- NSA Naples Kid's Karaoke, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.