    AFN Naples Radio News- USS Iowa Commissioning And USAG Rheinland Pfalz's Gold Star Spouse's Recognition

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.08.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250408-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April, 8 2025) Radio news highlighting the commissioning of Virginia-Class fast attack submarine USS Iowa (SSN 797) and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz's recognition of Gold Star Spouses. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 07:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85791
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110918988.mp3
    Length: 00:02:24
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- USS Iowa Commissioning And USAG Rheinland Pfalz's Gold Star Spouse's Recognition, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Iowa
    NSA Naples
    commissioning
    Gold Star Spouse
    USAG Rheindland Pfalz

