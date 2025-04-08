250408-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April, 8 2025) Radio news highlighting the commissioning of Virginia-Class fast attack submarine USS Iowa (SSN 797) and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz's recognition of Gold Star Spouses. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 07:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85791
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110918988.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- USS Iowa Commissioning And USAG Rheinland Pfalz's Gold Star Spouse's Recognition, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
