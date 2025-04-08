Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News – Seabees Deploy to U.S. 6th Fleet And USS Lewis B. Puller South Africa Port Visit

    AFN Naples Radio News – Seabees Deploy to U.S. 6th Fleet And USS Lewis B. Puller South Africa Port Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.07.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250407-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April, 7 2025) Radio news highlighting the deployment of Underwater Construction Team, One Construction Dive Detachment Alpha to U.S 6th Fleet Area of Operations and expeditionary mobile base vessel USS Lewis B. Puller's (ESB 3) port visit to Cape Town, South Africa. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 07:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85790
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110918986.mp3
    Length: 00:02:14
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News – Seabees Deploy to U.S. 6th Fleet And USS Lewis B. Puller South Africa Port Visit, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NSA Naples
    South Africa
    Cape Town
    6th Fleet AOR
    USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download