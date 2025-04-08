AFN Naples Radio News – Seabees Deploy to U.S. 6th Fleet And USS Lewis B. Puller South Africa Port Visit

250407-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April, 7 2025) Radio news highlighting the deployment of Underwater Construction Team, One Construction Dive Detachment Alpha to U.S 6th Fleet Area of Operations and expeditionary mobile base vessel USS Lewis B. Puller's (ESB 3) port visit to Cape Town, South Africa. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 07:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85790
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110918986.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
