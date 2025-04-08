Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Netherlands Maintenance and Pinwheels for Child Abuse Awareness on NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.08.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    250409-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 09, 2025) Regional news highlighting the US and Netherlands maintenance and flight exercise and pinwheels for child abuse awareness on NSA Napes. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 07:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85789
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110918976.mp3
    Length: 00:02:41
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Netherlands Maintenance and Pinwheels for Child Abuse Awareness on NSA Naples, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Radio
    Naples
    NSA Naples
    Month of the Military Child
    pinwheels

