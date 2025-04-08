The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 01 - Norwegian Foot March

In the first episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Public Affairs team recap base and community events, and sit down with Master Sgt. Andrew Lawrence to talk about the upcoming Norwegian Foot March.