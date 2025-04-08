In the first episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Public Affairs team recap base and community events, and sit down with Master Sgt. Andrew Lawrence to talk about the upcoming Norwegian Foot March.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2025 14:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:31:32
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
This work, The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 01 - Norwegian Foot March, by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
