    The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 01 - Norwegian Foot March

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Audio by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    In the first episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Public Affairs team recap base and community events, and sit down with Master Sgt. Andrew Lawrence to talk about the upcoming Norwegian Foot March.

    podcast
    air force
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnes Flyover
    104th Fighter Wing

