    Radio Spot - Earnest Harris Memorial Car Show

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.10.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot for the Earnest Harris Memorial Car Show, held at the Pulaski Auto Skills center, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 10, 2025, to May 17, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Earnest Harris Memorial Car Show, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    car show
    POV
    Auto Skills Center
    Army MWR

