    AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Netherlands Air Force Training Exercise and U.S. and Panama Partnership

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.10.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    250410-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 10, 2025) Radio news highlighting U.S. Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force training exercise for Ramstein Flag 2025 and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's comments on a U.S. and Panama partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Netherlands Air Force Training Exercise and U.S. and Panama Partnership, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Naples
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)

