Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Armstrong's Club Mother's Day Celebration

    Radio Spot - Armstrong's Club Mother's Day Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.08.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot advertising the Armstrong's Club Mother's Day celebration happening in the club's ballroom, on Vogelweh in Kaiserslautern, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 9, 2025, to May 8, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2025 08:17
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85725
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110913645.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Armstrong's Club Mother's Day Celebration, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download