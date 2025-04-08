250409-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr 9, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna S. Bonilla, American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay broadcaster, reports on the creation of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on April 9, 2025. NPSTW initially started in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)
