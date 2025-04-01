Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 19 Let's meet Lt. Col Andrew Stahl

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet Lt. Col. Andrew Stahl!
    Stahl is currently serves with the North Dakota National Guard's State Medical Detachment, but has an extensive career starting in 2001 as an Infantryman. Listen in as we dive into his experience going through Airborne School, Ranger Selection and more!

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85684
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110909056.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

