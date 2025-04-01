Da Guards - Ep. 19 Let's meet Lt. Col Andrew Stahl

Let's meet Lt. Col. Andrew Stahl!

Stahl is currently serves with the North Dakota National Guard's State Medical Detachment, but has an extensive career starting in 2001 as an Infantryman. Listen in as we dive into his experience going through Airborne School, Ranger Selection and more!



Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.